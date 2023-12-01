Prize: Christmas bundle of: Signora Volpe, The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Mrs Sidhu, My Life Is Murder on DVD

Festive Fun

MRS SIDHU INVESTIGATES SERIES ONE DVD AV3745 RRP £24.99

Meera Syal stars as the inquisitive Mrs. Sidhu – an Indian ‘aunty’ and caterer from Slough who has a unique approach to solving crime alongside Inspector Burton – played by TV favourite Craig Parkinson. This fantastic, feel-good crime drama offers a fresh, witty take on mysteries and is great for some light-hearted family viewing.

MY LIFE IS MURDER SERIES ONE – THREE BOX SET DVD AV3757 RRP £54.99

Award-winning actor and screen favourite Lucy Lawless stars as Alexa Crowe, the tenacious and unapologetic retired cop turned private detective who always brings her dry wit and brash style to her investigations in this hugely entertaining mystery series and one of Australia’s most popular crime dramas.

SIGNORA VOLPE SERIES ONE DVD AV3758 RRP £24.99

Emilia Fox stars as a spy turned sleuth, solving crimes in the heart of sunny and scenic Umbria in this action-packed crime drama. With a sensationally strong and savvy lead and superb vistas, this must-see drama is perfect for those seeking some escapist charm this winter.

THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES SERIES 1 & 2 BOX SET DVD AV3726 RRP £39.99

This delightful murder mystery series, co-created by and featuring Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent, centres around antiques dealer- turned-sleuth Jean White (Lindsay), captivating audiences with its blend of heart-warming characters, engaging storylines, and a touch of humour, it offers a much-needed dose of entertainment during the chilly winter months.

COMPETITION

prize provider Aim Publicity

To be in with a chance to win this fantastic bundle of Detective DVD's all you need to do is answer the Question below, then complete and submit the attached entry form

Question

Who is the star of Signora Volpe Series 1

A. Santa Claus

B. Emilia Fox

C. Scrooge

GOOD LUCK

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on

Closing Date : 11th December 2023