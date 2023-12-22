A UK charity has published an ‘anti-cancer’ version of The 12 Days of Christmas to help Brits stay fit and disease-free for longer.

Killing Cancer Kindly says its scientific take of the classic carol aims to educate people about the risks of over-indulgence and how they can look after themselves over the festive period.

Its founder Dr Mohammad Muneeb Khan is a senior NHS England oncologist and one of the world’s leading authorities on cancer prevention.

His 12-verse song, which follows the same melody as the original, includes recommendations about what we should eat, drink and do to remain healthy.

Each of these are based on previously published clinical studies into various types of cancer in adults.

In the song, he advises Brits to drink a single glass of organic, grass-fed cow’s milk, or a non-dairy alternative, per day but no more.

They are also told to enjoy two cups of organic, additive and sugar-free, black coffee each day to help reduce the risk of breast, pancreatic and liver cancers.

Eating three types of wild-caught fish per week is a valuable source of omega-3 fatty acids, but we should consume no more than four organic, grain-fed chicken eggs in the same period.

Dr Mohammad Muneeb Khan, founder of anti-cancer charity Killing Cancer Kindly, is a senior NHS England oncologist and one of the world’s leading authorities on cancer prevention.

On the fifth day, the ‘golden rule’ is to eat your five-a-day portions (or 400 grams) of organic fruit and vegetables, which are known to fight-off many kinds of cancer.

It’s difficult to avoid using salt to cook with over Christmas. But if you must use it, Dr Khan recommends pink Himalayan rock salt which is reasonably priced and free of contamination and micro-plastics.

He said six packs should not only be sufficient to season an entire family’s festive meals but also last well into 2024, as salt should always be used sparingly.

Staying upbeat can help our bodies fend-off stress hormones, which lower the body’s immune system and its ability to function. Spending time with friends or loved ones every day – or simply sharing a daily joke – can help, he said.

Drinking eight glasses of natural spring water per day is good for hydration, while eating as many herbs as possible each week – nine or more, ideally – can help to reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer, and improve digestion and sickness.

The carol also advises us to eat spices including turmeric, cumin, ginger, cinnamon and cardamon. Studies have long shown these spices to be beneficial to health in a variety of ways.

Dr Khan, who has been a principal investigator for multiple cancer research trials over the last decade and has 25 years of clinical experience, accepts that ‘ten tins’ of spices over the Christmas period is “probably a bit much for the average family” but recommends that we use them in our cooking as often possible over the holidays.

Taking just 11 minutes of moderate to vigorous daily exercise has been shown to increase life expectancy, according to Dr Khan. He said we should incorporate a short walk, jog or other form of exercise into our daily routines, no matter the time of year.

What kills cancer helps us stay younger and live longer. A lifetime of effective cancer prevention begins by reading this book.

His 12th and final verse, “Tips for staying younger and living longer”, are not listed. But speaking yesterday Dr Khan said they include getting a good night’s sleep, catching morning sunlight, avoiding synthetic vitamin pills, eating fresh food, taking daily exercise, opening windows for ventilation, reducing alcohol intake, quitting smoking, spending time with loved ones, cutting down on empty carbs, and finding ways to stay happy and stress-free.

Dr Khan, who is also the author of cancer prevention guides You’ll Wish You Were an Elephant (Killing Cancer Kindly) and The How, What & Why Of Cancer: Separating Fact from Fiction, said: “Our ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ is a bit of fun with an important message behind it.

“The festive season is traditionally seen as a period of indulgence, but people can stay fit, healthy and disease-free for longer by watching what they eat and drink, and taking daily exercise.

“There’s no magic bullet to long life but the steps in this version of the carol may help some people to reevaluate what Christmas means to them.”

All you ever need to know about cancer is now at your fingertips. A must-read.

Killing Cancer Kindly’s full song is:

On the first day of Christmas, my true love sent to me

A glass of milk that’s additive-free.

On the second day of Christmas, my true love sent to me

Two cups of coffee

And a glass of milk that’s additive-free.

On the third day of Christmas, my true love sent to me

Three types of fish

Two cups of coffee

And a glass of milk that’s additive-free.

On the fourth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me

Four chicken eggs

Three types of fish

Two cups of coffee

And a glass of milk that’s additive-free.

On the fifth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me

Five-a-day golden rule

Four chicken eggs

Three types of fish

Two cups of coffee

And a glass of milk that’s additive-free.

On the sixth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me

Six packs of pink salt

Five-a-day golden rule

Four chicken eggs

Three types of fish

Two cups of coffee

And a glass of milk that’s additive-free.

On the seventh day of Christmas, my true love sent to me

Seven jokes-a-telling

Six packs of pink salt

Five-a-day golden rule

Four chicken eggs

Three types of fish

Two cups of coffee

And a glass of milk that’s additive-free.

On the eighth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me

Eight fills of water

Seven jokes-a-telling

Six packs of pink salt

Five-a-day golden rule

Four chicken eggs

Three types of fish

Two cups of coffee

And a glass of milk that’s additive-free.

On the ninth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me

Nine potted plants

Eight fills of water

Seven jokes-a-telling

Six packs of pink salt

Five-a-day golden rule

Four chicken eggs

Three types of fish

Two cups of coffee

And a glass of milk that’s additive-free.

On the tenth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me

Ten tins of spices

Nine potted plants

Eight fills of water

Seven jokes-a-telling

Six packs of pink salt

Five-a-day golden rule

Four chicken eggs

Three types of fish

Two cups of coffee

And a glass of milk that’s additive-free

On the eleventh day of Christmas, my true love sent to me

Eleven minutes of exercise

Ten tins of spices

Nine potted plants

Eight fills of water

Seven jokes-a-telling

Six packs of pink salt

Five-a-day golden rule

Four chicken eggs

Three types of fish

Two cups of coffee

And a glass of milk that’s additive-free

On the twelfth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me

Twelve tips for long life

Eleven minutes of exercise

Ten tins of spices

Nine potted plants

Eight fills of water

Seven jokes-a-telling

Six packs of pink salt

Five-a-day golden rule Four chicken eggs

Three types of fish

Two cups of coffee

And a glass of milk that’s additive-free.

Dr Mohammad Muneeb Khan’s two books, You'll Wish You Were an Elephant (killing Cancer Kindly) and The How, What & Why of Cancer: Separating Fact from Fiction are available now on Amazon, in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats. For more information about Killing Cancer Kindly, visit www.killingcancerkindly.com or follow the charity on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook or TikTok. You can also follow Dr Khan on YouTube.

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on