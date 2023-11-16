Lesley Eames, author of The Wartime Bookshop series (The Wartime Bookshop, Land Girls at the Wartime Bookshop, and Christmas at the Wartime Bookshop) shares seven interesting facts with her readers
- I was accused of cheating in a Brownie test. This was for the Writer badge for which I’d written a story. Looking back, I can see there was an unintentional compliment in the question, ‘It’s a good story but where did you copy it from?’ At the time I was just outraged and mortified. I was awarded the badge but the experience had been soured.
- My mother was bombed in World War II. She was at her grandmother’s house in Birkenhead, not far from the docks when the bomb fell. She was unhurt but a 14 year-old aunt was killed and another aunt’s legs were crushed. When I was a child and heard that the aunt’s legs were held together by pins, I pictured safety pins running down her shins. It was hearing about my mother’s wartime experiences that triggered my interest in writing about the home front.
- I can tap dance. Sort of. My daughters went to numerous dance classes as children and when an adult tap class was offered, I joined it. I even performed in the dance school show. Not in a leotard, though. Not with my legs and my bum.
- I used to feed a one-legged partridge. I only had to shake the bag of birdseed and he’d come hopping. I never knew what became of him. He simply stopped appearing. I hope he (or she?) reached old age.
- I have had a lot of jobs over the years. Waitress; barmaid; shop assistant; cinema usherette; exam invigilator; solicitor; Groups and Corporate Manager for an events company; Marketing and Fundraising Development Manager for a charity … I always wanted to be a writer, though.
- I have had breast cancer. Patient support and the quest for better treatments and a cure are therefore causes which are close to my heart so I have been utterly thrilled to have two of my books selected for Asda’s Tickled Pink fundraisers for breast cancer charities.
- I love dressing up. Not the glam sort of dressing up (I’m low maintenance that way) but fancy dress. At parties I’ve been a windmill, a cuckoo clock …
Lesley Eames latest book in the Wartime Bookshop is out on the 23rd November 2023
