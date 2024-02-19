TWO HOLLYWOOD greats, Emmy® award-winning Greta Scacchi (White Mischief, Bodies) and Emmy® nominated Bryan Brown (Cocktail), team up in the hugely entertaining Darby and Joan. This warm and witty mystery series follows two unlikely strangers whose lives unexpectedly collide and embark on the adventure of a lifetime as they hit the Australian open roads for a sunny sleuthing escapade.

Darby and Joan

This Acorn TV Original made waves on its premiere and now, following its recent run on UKTV Drama and with a second series on the horizon, is set for its DVD and digital release on 26 February 2024, courtesy of Acorn Media International.

Retired Australian homicide detective Jack Darby (Brown) has taken to the open road, with his dog Diesel, to flee his past, while recently widowed English nurse Joan Kirkhope (Scacchi) is on a reluctant pilgrimage to find answers about her husband’s mysterious death.

They couldn’t be more different – the low-key, ruggedly charming Aussie and the tightly wound yet warm, witty and determined Englishwoman – so when their paths collide in the middle of the Australian outback, it’s no surprise that the two try to avoid one another.

But fate has other plans and it’s not long before this chalk-and-cheese duo find themselves drawn into a series of unexpected mystery and adventure. As they travel unseen, breathtaking areas of the continent – from isolated, sweeping coastlines to small communities in the Outback – the mismatched twosome quickly learn that the most intriguing puzzle they face is each other...

In a landscape where everyone seems to be hunting for something, will this pair of “grey nomads” find what they’re looking for and what other surprises does fate have in store for them?

With refreshing and loveable leads, spectacular scenery and a dash of mystery – this heartwarming series is calling to be discovered this February.

Book a trip with Darby and Joan for an epic adventure like no other. Special features include: A making of featurette.

Title: Darby and Joan Series 1 DVD Cat.No: AV3748 Cert: 12 Release Date: 26 February 2024 RRP: £27.99 Running Time: 360 mins.



Also available to download and keep from 26 February 2024

