PREPARE TO be blown away by Dark Winds – the smash-hit, stunningly shot, atmospheric new crime-thriller crafted by Jack Ryan creator Graham Roland and exec–produced by Hollywood titan, Oscar®-winning Robert Redford and the creator of Game of Thrones himself, George R. R. Martin.

Dark Winds Season 1

Celebrated for its commitment to showcasing indigenous talent both on and off screen, this acclaimed six- part series – based on Tony Hillerman’s best-selling mystery novel series – stars Zahn McClarnon (Fargo, Doctor Sleep, Reservation Dogs) and Kiowa Gordon (Blood Quantum, Reservation Dogs, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1) as two Navajo police officers battling forces of evil in the 1970s Southwest. Following its run on Alibi, Dark Winds Season One is now set to arrive in the UK on Blu-ray, DVD and digital on 27 November 2023, courtesy of Acorn Media International. Both discs include a very special behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series, featuring an exclusive sit-down interview with executive producers Robert Redford and Chris Eyre.

On a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley in 1971, taciturn and respected Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) of the Tribal Police is tasked with patrolling 27,000 miles of desert, caring for his Navajo community and protecting them from the harsh realities of the world.

He’s joined by slick new deputy Jim Chee (Gordon) – who has his own scores to settle and is harbouring secrets of his own – and Sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten – Frontier, Tribal), who like Joe were both born on the reservation and know their communities in a way no outsiders ever will.

Besieged with a series of seemingly unrelated crimes, including the brutal and unusual murder of a local indigenous family and the armed robbery of an armoured vehicle operation involving a helicopter, bombs and masked and uniformed thieves, the trio have their work cut out for them. With FBI Special Agent

Whitover (Noah Emmerich – The Truman Show, Super 8) snooping around, Joe is under pressure to crack the cases and connect the dots, but the deeper he digs into the truth, the more he exposes his own wounds from the past.

Battling the forces of evil – both human and supernatural – while fighting their personal demons, Joe and Jim must work together to save their community.

With a gripping narrative, genre-defying twists, underrepresented characters and shining an important and refreshing light on a rarely-seen culture, get ready for Dark Winds this Autumn – an enthralling, potent, beautifully crafted, edge-of-your-seat experience.

SPECIAL FEATURES include: A half-hour feature in which host Jeremiah Bitsui (Hoski) is joined by cast and show creators in a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Dark Winds, featuring an exclusive sit- down interview with executive producers Robert Redford and Chris Eyre.

Arrives on Blu-ray and DVD 27 November 2023

Title: Dark Winds Season One Blu-ray Cat.No: AB2077 Cert: 15

Title: Dark Winds Season One DVD Cat.No: AV3759 Cert: 15

