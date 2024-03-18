We return to the stunning Kent coast for another dose of seaside suspense in Whitstable Pearl Series 2, which sees the brilliant Kerry Godliman (After Life, Save Me) reprise her role as the eponymous Pearl, a restaurateur turned private detective. The series sees the return of familiar faces Frances Barber (Queens of Mystery, Mr. Holmes) and Howard Charles (Top Boy, Shadow and Bone) and introduces a new character played by TV favourite Robert Webb (Peep Show).

Following its successful launch on Acorn TV, a third series in the pipeline and the first season about to air on UKTV Drama, it’s the perfect time to discover this gem of a series.

Whitstable Pearl Series 2 and Series 1 and 2 Box set arrive on DVD and digital 25 March 2024 from Acorn Media International.

Set in the picturesque 16th century English seaside resort of Whitstable, one of Kent’s most stunning coastal towns famous for its native oysters, the enthralling mystery series, based on acclaimed author Julie Wassmer’s (EastEnders) popular novels The Whitstable Pearl Mystery and Disappearance at Oare is brought to life by iconic Norwegian filmmaker Øystein Karlsen (Exit, Dag).

Series two sees the big-hearted Pearl Nolan (Godliman) continue to juggle her impeccable investigative skills while running her restaurant with mum Dolly (Barber), although now her work as a full-time investigator takes centre stage.

Six months after the breakdown of her fleeting romance with DCI Mike McGuire (Charles), Pearl is now happily dating supply teacher Tom (Webb) – who’s the definition of a “nice guy”. But her mother has other ideas and is determined to get her and Mike back together – even though they didn’t end on the best of terms.As Pearl develops her crime-busting career, she and Mike are either pitted against each other, racing to solve a case, or forced to work together to get results. No longer partners in love but still very much partners in crime-solving, a series of fresh challenges await our dynamic – if not slightly dysfunctional – duo. Cases include a missing child, a sinister case of night terrors, a perilous twist in the sale of a pub, a slain bride, a 1970s film legend in peril – played by the inimitable screen legend Stephanie Beacham (Coronation Street, Dynasty) in a scene-stealing turn – and many more.

We first meet Pearl, in series 1, as a popular restaurateur whose real passion lies in detective work after her police career was suddenly cut short many years before. When she discovers the body of a close family friend, she’s convinced it was foul play and following her instincts, she sets up her own detective agency and embarks on her own murder investigation.

With a loveable lead and stellar supporting cast, don't miss the tide of suspense, heartfelt humour, and British coastal charm of Whitstable Pearl Series 2.

Special features include: A 30 minute behind-the-scenes feature.

Title: Whitstable Pearl Series 2 DVD Release Date: 25 March 2024 Cat.No: AV3746 RRP: £27.99 Cert: 12 Running Time: 270 minutes Available to download and keep from 25 March 2024

Title: Whitstable Pearl Series 1 and 2 DVD Box set Release Date: 25 March 2024 Cat.No: AV3747 RRP: £44.99 Cert: TBC Running Time: 540 minutes Available to download and keep from 25 March 2024

