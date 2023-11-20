LONDON’S ELITE murder squad is back for more London Kills. The hit crime drama returns for its gripping fourth series and is set to be released on DVD and digital, courtesy of Acorn Media International, hot on the heels of its BBC transmission.

London Kills

Following the success of the first three series, crime TV virtuoso Paul Marquess (The Bill, Crime Stories, Suspects) brings us the latest instalment of the hit show that has become a firm fan favourite. London Kills Series 4 will be available along with London Kills Series 1 – 4 Complete Box Set on 27 November 2023.

London’s crack team of detectives – DI David Bradford (Hugo Speer – Marcella), DS Vivienne Cole (Sharon Small – The Inspector Lynley Mysteries), DC Rob Brady (Bailey Patrick – Bodyguard) and DC Billie Fitzgerald (Tori Allen-Martin – Unforgotten) – return to our screens to tackle the capital’s multitude of monstrous murders. Set against the backdrop of one of the most electrifying cities in the world, this slick and gritty show sees the savvy team face some of their toughest cases yet.

David has consistently displayed a rebellious nature, but his actions have now reached a perilous tipping point. When Vivienne confronts him about his behaviour, David abruptly declares an end to their professional partnership before disappearing without a trace... Determined to uncover the truth, Vivienne hunts him and down and demands an explanation, but nothing can prepare her for what she’s about to hear and the revelation knocks her sideways...

Visit the mean streets of London Kills for enthralling and compelling mysteries that will reel viewers in from the get-go with its edge-of-seat action.

Title: London Kills Series 4 DVD Cat.No: AV3740 Cert: 15 Release Date: 27 November 2023 RRP: £22.99

It will also be available to download and keep digitally.

Title: London Kills Series 1 – 4 Complete Box set Cat.No: AV3741 Cert: 15 Release Date: 27 November 2023 RRP: £69.99

Competition

Your chance to win a copy of series 4 on DVD

To put yourself in with a chance to win this exciting prize simply answer the question below, then complete and submit the attached entry form.

Question

Which of the team disappears hiding a secret?

A. DI David Bradford

B. DS Vivienne Cole

C. DC Billie Fitzgerald

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

Closing Date : 10th December 2023