WE RETURN to fabulous France for more escapist charm with the marvellous The Madame Blanc Mysteries Series 3. TV favourite Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street, Still Open All Hours, Scott & Bailey) co-writes and takes the lead role alongside Sue Vincent (Mrs Brown’s Boys, Mount Pleasant) in this much-loved, warm-hearted series.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Series 3 DVD

This televisual delight saw in excess of 2.5 million viewers for its previous series and now returns to brighten up the cold winter months. The Madame Blanc Mysteries Series 3 – co-produced by Acorn Media Enterprises – is set to arrive on DVD and digital alongside

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Series 1 – 3 DVD Box Set on 26 February 2024 courtesy of Acorn Media International.

The Madame Blanc Series 1-3 Box Set

Kicking off with a festive special – in which a murder mystery party becomes all too real, when an actual murder victim is discovered – we once again join antique dealer turned amateur sleuth Jean White (Lindsay). We follow the amiable amateur detective and her friends as they investigate more concerning crimes, set against the stunning vistas of Sainte Victoire in this third helping of Gallic goodness.

Jean finds herself entangled in perplexing murder cases, relying on her sharp wit and keen observation to crack them. Cases range from historical duels to fashion shows and include the suspicious death of a marine biologist, a man found impaled hiding a rare diamond-encrusted cufflink, the shooting of a woman at a bus stop and much, much more.

Jean is joined by her trusty sidekick Dom (Steve Edge – Phoenix Nights), the local Chief of Police (Alex Gaumond – Derry Girls), plus loveable locals like wealthy ex-pats Judith (Sue Holderness – Only Fools and Horses) and Jeremy

Lloyd James (Robin Askwith – Confessions), Gloria (Vincent), Uncle Patrick (Tony Robinson – Blackadder, Time Team) and more.

Series 3 also welcomes a roster of impressive guest stars, including Vikki Pepperdine (Getting On), George Layton (Doctor in Charge), Julie Graham (Queens Of Mystery), Lisa Faulkner (EastEnders), Karen Bryson (Silent Witness) and stand-up comedian and television presenter Stephen Bailey.

We first meet Jean as she travels to Saint Victoire after her husband's mysterious car crash. With the circumstances surrounding the accident seemingly more suspicious than they first appeared and with a series of antiques-related mysteries happening around the village, it’s not long before she gets caught up in Sherlockian shenanigans.

Series two sees Jean delving deeper into unravelling truths and navigating complex cases, understanding that her journey is as much about seeking justice as it is about self-discovery.

With a captivating blend of suspense, charismatic characters, compelling storylines and unexpected twists, The Madame Blanc Mysteries continues to be a treasure trove of delightful mysteries infused with heart and humour.

Title: The Madame Blanc Mysteries Series 3 DVD Cat.No: AV3770

Cert: TBC Release Date: 26 February 2024 RRP: £27.99 Running Time: 315 minutes

Also available to download digitally and keep from 26 February 2024

Title: The Madame Blanc Mysteries Series 1 – 3 DVD Box set Cat.No: AV3771 Cert: TBC Release Date: 26 February 2024 RRP: £59.99 Running Time: 900 minutes

