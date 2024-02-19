SEMINAL HORROR franchise V/H/S takes us back to the nineties with its fourth wicked instalment, V/H/S/94, that will have you taped to the telly. Dubbed a 'grisly, gory Gem' by The New York Times, this acclaimed Shudder Original promises more hair-raising, old-school entertainment and gruesome good fun with this new collection of bone-chilling tales of found footage terror. V/H/S/94 arrives on Blu-ray, DVD and digital on 26 February 2024, courtesy of Acorn Media International.

V/H/S/94

The year is 1994 and when a mysterious VHS tape is found, a ruthless police SWAT team raid a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy... all will be revealed in the creepy compendium of horrors that follow.

The twisted tales are written and directed by an impressive line-up of horror talent, including Simon Barrett (You’re Next, The Guest) and Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us, May the Devil Take You Too) and newcomers Jennifer Reeder, Ryan Prows and Chloe Okuno.

In Chloe Okuno’s Storm Drain, a reporter (Anna Hopkins – The Expanse) and her cameraman enter a drain to capture footage of a legendary creature known as The Rat Man, who has reportedly been spotted in the city’s sewers. Once down there, they soon get way more than they bargained for...

In Simon Barrett’s The Empty Wake, a young woman named Hailey is assigned to host the evening wake for a man named Andrew Edwards, but there’s a strange request: that Andrew’s casket be filmed for the whole night. What exactly is Hailey in for?

In Timo Tjahjanto’s The Subject, a deranged but skilled scientist, Dr James Suhendra, wants to create a successful mechanical-human hybrid and has started kidnapping humans to use as guinea pigs. Can they escape before falling victim to his violent experiments?

Finally, in Ryan Prows’ Terror starring Christian Lloyd (The Handmaid’s Tale), a white supremacist extremist group known as the First Patriots Movement Militia is plotting to blow up a government building and take back America... but at what cost?

Prepare to have your nightmares rewound by V/H/S/94 – a bloodcurdling, eerily entertaining, graphically gory and at times darkly funny descent into the depths of horror.

Title: V/H/S 94 Blu-ray Cat.No: AB2085 Cert: 18 Release Date: 26 February 2024 RRP: £19.99 Running Time: 120 minutes

Also Digital download and keep from 26 February 2024

Title: V/H/S 94 DVD Cat.No: AV3772 Cert: 18 RRP: £15.99 Running Time: 120 minutes Release Date: 26 February 2024



Also Digital download and keep from 26 February 2024

Competition

Prize provider Aim Publicity

To celebrate the release of V/H/S 94 we are giving away a copy on DVD, to be in with a chance to win this prize all you need to do is answer the following question, then complete and submit the attached entry form

Question:

What year is the mysterious VHS tape is found?

A. 1991

B. 1994

C. 1997

GOOD LUCK

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on

Closing Date : 28th February 2024