Cursed by a wicked fairy, a beautiful princess pricks her finger and falls into a deep sleep that can only be broken by true love’s kiss.

The Sleeping Beauty

The Sleeping Beauty has been delighting audiences for well over a hundred years, sprinkling ballet magic on this favourite childhood story and its cast of familiar characters. And all wrapped up with sparkling virtuoso dance from BRB's brilliant dancers, fairy-tale characters, dazzling spectacle, and Tchaikovsky's glorious music played live by the acclaimed Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

BRB’s beautiful production was created by Sir Peter Wright, the genius behind the Company’s famous The Nutcracker and Swan Lake.

The Sleeping Beauty will be visiting Birmingham Hippodrome (21 February to 2 March), The Lowry, Salford (7 to 9 March), Sunderland Empire (14 to 16 March), Theatre Royal Plymouth (20 to 23 March), Bristol Hippodrome (18 to 20 April) and Sadler’s Wells, London (24 to 27 April).

Competition

In partnership with Birmingham Royal Ballet we are offering one lucky winner the chance to win a pair of tickets to see this spectacular production at any one of the listed venues.

To be in with a chance to win this great prize all you need to do is answer the question below, then complete and submit the attached entry form.

Question

Which London theatre will BRB’s The Sleeping Beauty be performed at:

A. London Coliseum

B. Sadler’s Wells

C. Arts Theatre

Terms & Conditions:

One winner will receive a pair of tickets for the performance of their choice at either, Birmingham Hippodrome (21 February to 2 March), The Lowry, Salford (7 to 9 March), Sunderland Empire (14 to 16 March), Theatre Royal Plymouth (20 to 23 March), Bristol Hippodrome (18 to 20 April) and Sadler’s Wells, London (24 to 27 April), subject to availability. No date or cash alternative. Travel not included.

Closing Date : 12th February 2024