The biggest and most joyful musical comedy is lighting up the West End, ‘banishing the cares of the world with sublime songs and dynamic tap routines’ (Evening Standard).

Crazy For You

This large-scale production boasts 17 orchestra members and an incredible 34 strong cast, led by the ‘electrifying’ Charlie Stemp (The Times), alongside the ‘powerhouse’ Carly Anderson (Daily Express) and ‘outrageously comic’ Tom Edden (Evening Standard). This show overflows with glorious Gershwin melodies, including Someone to Watch Over Me, I Got Rhythm and They Can’t Take That Away from Me.

A celebration of musical theatre at its finest, 'Susan Stroman’s choreography blows the roof off and wins standing ovations’ (Daily Mail), which ‘sends you out on a high from the joy of music and dance’ (Financial Times).

With a riotously entertaining book by Ken Ludwig, this spectacular production transferred from a sell-out season at the Chichester Festival Theatre and is playing at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre for a strictly limited season - the perfect Christmas treat!

Crazy for You is at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End until 31 December 2023!

Competition

To be in with a chance to win this fabulous prize simpley answer the question below then complete and submit the entry form.

Terms and Conditions: One winner will receive a pair of tickets to see Crazy For You at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Valid for weekday performances until 29 December 2023, exclusions apply subject to availability. No cash alternative. Travel and accommodation not included.

Question

Which West End Theatre is Crazy for you playing at?

a. Gillian Lynne Theatre

b. London Palladium

c. Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Closing Date : 30th November 2023