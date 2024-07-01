We take a look at what it means to dream about rowing as a sport and a pastime.

Rowing - Ivan Smuk / Alamy Stock Photo

Boats are often indicative of movement, motivation or momentum.

Rowing a boat can appear to be an easy task, but in fact, it's very difficult. So, it could reflect your determination to succeed through hard work if you found it a physically taxing exercise.

Is someone in your world trying to trivialize your efforts? If this is the case, do they need to spend some time in your shoes to understand just how demanding this current project is? Or are you happy for them to maintain their naivety? You know the truth and that's all that really matters. Perhaps it's best if they aren't privy to it after all.

With that said, you may be going about things the wrong way and making life unnecessarily hard for yourself.

If you were being carried by a slow current, perhaps you are simply going with the flow right now.

On the other hand, if the water was flowing fast you may feel that you are being rushed into something by someone and moving at a quicker pace than you'd like to go.

It all depends on how you were feeling in the dream. If you were grateful to be helped along by the water- perhaps you are finding life quite easy right now. The people around you are supporting you and helping you to succeed and move forward.

If you were part of a race, maybe you feel like you need to beat someone else to the finish line at present.

Are you competing with someone for a job? Or is there some competition happening within your family unit or friendship circle? It could be that you feel they've achieved more than you and you're playing catch up, even if you don't necessarily need to.

Try to assess if this pressure is actually from an external force or simply an unnecessary burden you're putting on yourself.

If you stayed on course- regardless of how fast you were going- you will achieve your goals and complete the tasks you set for yourself.

However, if you were knocked off course- then you may struggle to get to where you want to go. What was it that threw you off? Was there someone in the boat with you who was rowing in the opposite direction? This might give you greater insight into what or who is working against you.

by Lucy Moore for www.femalefirst.co.uk

