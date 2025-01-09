In October 2024, Repton School’s outstanding netball coaching team gained a new member: the Ugandan national team captain Peace Proscovia. Repton, based in Derbyshire, is delighted to welcome Proscovia, who they describe as “an icon in the world of netball.”

Proscovia’s extensive experience and passion for netball make her an invaluable addition to Repton’s sports coaches. As a player and leader who has excelled in several leagues (and even continents), she is already inspiring the School’s players.

Repton School

“I believe in knowledge transfer, and I have been fortunate to play netball internationally,” Proscovia says. “My desire now is to transfer my knowledge into the young generation and make them even better at what they love doing.”

Peace Proscovia’s Netball Career

Before becoming the captain of the Ugandan national netball team, Proscovia’s impressive career saw her play for various high-profile teams. Her career began when she joined Loughborough Lightning in the Netball Superleague. From here, she played for Sunshine Coast Lightning in Australia’s Super Netball League.

Proscovia then captained the Ugandan national team to success in the 2013 Netball Singapore Nations Cup — and then again in the 2017 African Netball Championship.

She went on to play as Surrey Storm’s goal shooter before turning her hand to coaching the next generation of netball talent. Aside from coaching at Repton, she is the British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) coach at Loughborough University.

Joining Repton School ’s Netball Coaching Team

Repton School (supporting pupils aged 13-18) and Repton Prep (supporting children aged 3-13) merged to form a through-school in 2020, making the transition between the two seamless. As such, Proscovia coaches both the Senior and the Prep netball squads.

She is keen to help each of Repton’s players master netball basics to ensure they have the foundations to excel at a higher level. After her first few weeks, she was impressed by all the pupils’ enthusiasm and willingness to learn, describing this as “truly inspiring.”

Developing skills aside, she’s cultivating an empowering coaching environment where all players feel heard and included. She encourages the players to take responsibility for their netball development as they grow as players and people.

Proscovia is particularly well-positioned to instil confidence in the girls at Repton. Growing up in Uganda, she experienced a culture that discouraged women’s sports. Nonetheless, she pursued her ambition and achieved international success.

She looks forward to continuing to coach Repton’s promising players.

Netball At Repton School

Netball is one of Repton’s six focus sports. Proscovia has joined the School’s Director of Netball Leah Pinto and Commonwealth Gold-winning England netball player Beth Cobden to ensure pupils receive the highest level of coaching.

All age groups practise netball, and A-D teams partake in a competition-packed fixture programme. Matches take place throughout the Midlands on weekdays and at weekends. Though competition is fierce across the Midlands, Repton pupils have played at the National Finals in all age categories. The School also consistently appears at the East Midlands Regional Netball final.

Many of Repton’s players are in the Regional Hub systems and play for external clubs. The School is dedicated to ensuring these pupils balance their netball practice and playing schedules with their academic learning so they can pursue both without sacrifice.

The School’s Netball Scholars also receive frequent strength and conditioning (S&C) sessions with an in-house coach. Under this coach’s guidance, Repton athletes receive the support they need to pursue and achieve their sporting goals.

Learn more about netball at Repton School.

Sports At Repton School

Netball is one of several sports Repton School pupils excel in. Since the School’s first fixture in 1861, sports have become integral to every pupil’s experience. Whether they train in anticipation of high-level sporting careers or simply to keep fit and have fun with friends, Repton provides everything pupils need to hone their game skills.

Repton’s impressive sporting facilities offer pupils the ideal environment to develop into young athletes. The School offers 6 netball courts, 2 floodlit water-based Astroturf hockey pitches, a sand-based Astroturf, a 25m indoor swimming pool with a spectator area, an S&C gym, a fitness suite, 2 sports halls, 2 indoor tennis courts, 12 outdoor tennis courts, squash courts, Eton Fives courts, a cricket pavilion and pitches, grass football pitches, and 4G pitches.

Add in coaching from Olympic competitors and other accomplished sportspeople, and Repton stands out as a leader in sports education. Over 80% of pupils represent the School in at least one sport, and all pupils partake in sports at least three times a week. Many pupils have become Olympic competitors themselves, featuring in the 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 Games.