To dream about a brother depends entirely on how you feel about them in your waking life.

Siblings hug : Credit Unsplash

Siblings often experience rivalry- one is seen to be doing better than the other and this causes jealousy or resentment. If this sounds familiar- why not try being happy for your sibling and their achievements if they have done something great lately? Surely they would want the same for you. If you give out good vibes now, you will get them back in return when it’s your time to shine. Think of it not only as a credit to themselves but to the family as a whole- which includes you.

If you and your brother have a healthy relationship, to dream about him could simply mean that you need to make a plan if you haven't connected in a while. Families are excellent observers and are intuitive when things are not going well for members of the household- would he benefit from some extra support? It’s possible you have an inkling your brother needs you now, so it's time to check in and act on the dream’s theme.

To see your brother committing a crime or being naughty indicates how much you thrive off the distraction he provides when he is behaving badly. If your brother is going through a rough patch, don't use this as a means of comparison. Focus on your life and don’t see it as an advantage when he is in the family focus because of something negative. Try to help him where you can.

If you were fighting with your brother in your dreamscape, it suggests you are experiencing some conflict within your family unit. What can you do to fix this? Perhaps it means you and your brother need to come together to solve an issue between your parents or other siblings. Or maybe it’s a cry for help that you and your brother need someone to intervene to remind you what matters most.

Do you have someone in your life who is like a brother but is not a blood relation? Do they know how much they mean to you? If not, it might be time to tell them that you value their presence in your life.

Dreaming about a brother means you will never be alone. You may not always see eye to eye, but you will always have a strong bond with your friends and family. Whoever the brother represents will be there to protect you and help you through the difficult times.

Were you playing with your brother in your dream? If so, you have a tendency to break the rules and a habit of being mischievous. While this might be harmless in some circumstances, be mindful that not everyone appreciates this approach- especially in a professional setting.

To see your brother crying indicates some heartbreak in your family right now. Perhaps there has been a fall out, someone has passed away or there are financial concerns. Whatever is going on- your family need you more than ever so be prepared to invest more of your time and energy at home.

by Lucy Moore for www.femalefirst.co.uk

