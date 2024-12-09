What drives a young lady from Texas to become one of the most dominant forces in gymnastics?

Simone Biles

With a record-breaking 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, Simone Biles is an inspiration to a generation of young athletes.

But beyond her sports achievement, who is this incredible young lady whose achievement in sports has gone down in the annals of history as one of America’s greatest gymnasts?

Here, Female First’s Chioma Emma takes a look at seven things you need to know about American superstar Simone Biles...

Her humble beginning

Born on March 14 1997, in Columbus, Ohio, Simone’s early life was full of struggles. Her biological mother, Shanon Biles, fought with addiction and could not care for Simone and her younger siblings.

This obviously put Simone and her younger ones at a disadvantage, leading them to grow up in a foster home.

But as fate would have it, Simone’s maternal grandfather, Ron Biles, and his wife Nellie Cayetano Biles, formally adopted Simone and her younger sister, Adria in 2003 to provide all the love and support they never had while they were with their biological mother.

Simone’s exposure to gymnastics came at the age of six at a day-care field trip. She was great at it from day one and immediately began her training at Boorman’s Gymnastics.

When she clocked eight, Simone started her training with coach Aimee Boorman, who played an important role in her growth as a gymnast.

Her ability and love for gymnastics coupled with her dedication and zest to be outstanding quickly distinguished her in the sport.

She started competing at a higher level at the age of 14, achieving an exclusive feat by winning both national and international titles.

Record-breaking achievements

It takes a whole lot to come to stardom and for Simone this didn’t come easily.

It is apt to say that her hard work and commitment to becoming an outstanding gymnast paid off with an impressive record for having won 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, including 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals.

She has got the title of the most-decorated gymnast in World Championship history. What a way to rise to the top against all odds.

Mental health advocate

More often than not, some people would rather not speak up about their mental health condition because it puts them in a vulnerable position.

But Simone's openness and sincere outbursts about her issues has been a game-changer for her fans and those who love what she does.

She’s been honest about her fight with anxiety and depression, while granting interviews, on her social media pages and in her public appearances.

Simone said her desire to speak up is to break the stigma around mental illness, and to help others do the same.

She exemplified this by partnering with various organisations like National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and the Child Mind Institute, to support mental health initiatives and promote awareness.

Asides this, she takes time to advise people about the importance of self-care and the need to prioritise mental health, by sharing her own self-care practices, such as meditation and spending time with loved ones.

She’s had therapy sessions and wasn’t ashamed to talk about it and how it has helped her overtime to deal with her mental health struggles.

Biles' truthful disposition about her mental health have inspired others to speak up about theirs, creating a ripple effect of awareness and support.

Her courage to speak up has also helped to normalise the conversation around mental health, encouraging others to prioritise their well-being and seek help when they should.

A great acumen for business

They say being an entrepreneur can be very tasking - but Simone has proven she’s got the nerve to run that world.

Simone capitalised on her fame and outstanding success to build a thriving business empire.

She partnered with leading brands like Nike, Kellogg's, and Procter & Gamble to promote their products and services.

These paid endorsement deals have not only helped to increase her net worth but have also stretched her to reach more people and promote her personal brand extensively.

In 2020, Simone Biles launched her own signature series of gymnastic equipment with Spieth America, a leading manufacturer.

Her signature series are a range of products like balance beams, uneven bars and sprung floors, designed to meet the needs of gymnasts at all levels.

Simone Biles ventured into the fashion world the same year with her own clothing line.

She partnered with Athleta, a popular athletic wear brand, to unveil a line of gymnastics-inspired apparel.

Her collection were leotards, tops and leggings designed for gymnasts and fitness enthusiasts. She’s got a knack for real-estate too and has made savvy investments in it and other industries.

Biles has got lots of properties, including a luxurious home in Houston, Texas, and has invested in a number of businesses, including a gymnastics training facility.

Her tremendous breakthrough in business keeps inspiring young athletes and entrepreneurs around the world.

Her private life

Simone takes family very seriously and has spoken about her close relationship with her family particularly, her parents, Ron and Nellie Biles, who adopted her and her sister when they were young.

She speaks about the importance of family support and how all the encouragement she got helped her excel in her gymnastics career.

In her free time, Simone enjoys spending time with her loved ones, including her siblings, Adria and Ashley, and her nieces and nephews.

She is also an avid animal lover and has two French bulldogs named Lilo and Maggie.

She’s got a great relationship going for her with Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Houston Texans, since 2020.

She says Jonathan has played a significant part in her career and has announced this publicly especially on her social media pages.

Despite her busy schedule, Simone prioritises her education and has been taking online courses to help her get a good grasp of the business world.

Other hobbies

In her free time, Simone enjoys watching movies and TV shows.

Her favourite movies include "The Hunger Games" and "The Princess Diaries," and she's a fan of TV shows like "Stranger Things" and "Riverdale".

Simone is also a bit of a foodie and loves trying new recipes in the kitchen. Her favourite foods include pizza, tacos, and sushi.

She’s a shopaholic and enjoys shopping for clothes, shoes, and accessories. She says her favourite fashion brands are Gucci, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton.

It's fun to know she’s a talented baker as well. She loves taking photos of her cupcakes and shares them on her social media for her fans to see.

She's a bit of a thrill-seeker and enjoys activities like skydiving, bungee jumping, and zip-lining.

Simone is a passionate advocate for social justice and uses her platform to raise awareness about important issues like racism, sexism, and mental health.

Noble philanthropist

Her commitment to give back to her community is not a show.

She has exemplified this through her work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the United Way.

She has also been involved in several charity initiatives, including the "Simone Biles Foundation," which supports gymnastics programs for under-privileged youth.

By Chioma Emma, Female First