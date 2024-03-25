credit Heidi Kaden unsplash

As the calendar flips to April and with WrestleMania XL on the horizon, the wrestling world's anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. The 40th iteration of this storied event is set to unfold over two exhilarating nights from April 6 to April 7, 2024. This year, the spectacle promises to outdo itself yet again, holding court in the grand and imposing setting of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Showcase of the Immortals isn't just a celebration of professional wrestling; it's a culmination of year-long narratives, a showcase of physical storytelling at its peak. Heading into this colossal weekend, the wrestling community buzzes with speculation and excitement, particularly around the main event scene featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. The former two - who are real-life cousins - will face off against the latter in the biggest tag team match of all time on night one, with huge consequences for night two.

Should the Bloodline - Rock and Reigns to you and me - win the match-up, then the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Reigns and Rhodes the following night will be contested under "Bloodline Rules." Should they lose, then the Bloodline will be banned from ringside for the night two showpiece.

With the two-day extravaganza looming large on the horizon, which women's matches are going to be featured on the card?

Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch

In a clash of titans, long-reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is set to defend her strap against Elimination Chamber match winner Becky Lynch in what promises to be a showdown for the ages. Both athletes have become megastars in recent years. The champion has been featured front and centre on WWE TV since winning the title at WrestleMania last year, while the challenger won the first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event back in 2019.

"Mami", as Ripley is affectionately referred to, is known for her dominating presence and unparalleled strength. She has been on a meteoric rise. Her journey to WrestleMania XL has been marked by a series of emphatic victories, most recently against Nia Jax in front of 50,000 fans in her home country of Australia. On the other side, "The Man," has long been a fan favourite, known for her resilience, charismatic appeal, and technical mastery.

Iyo Sky vs Bayley

Another marquee matchup that has fans buzzing is Iyo Sky taking on Bayley. This encounter brings together two of the most technically gifted and strategically astute performers in the women’s division, promising a match that will be a chess game as much as it is a physical contest. If that wasn't enough, there is plenty of bad blood to sieve through as well.

The duo were once allies in Bayley's Damage CTRL faction, which debuted at SummerSlam 2022. The pair rose to the fore together, culminating with Sky cashing in her Money in the Bank contract and becoming Women's Champion in Detroit back in August. Since then, the Japanese sensation assumed control of the faction from its former leader Bayley, bringing in compatriots Asuka and Kairi Sane to help her oust the former group's leader.

Bayley however would go on to win the 2024 women's Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in Florida in January. That guaranteed her a championship match at the Granddaddy of them all, where she has opted to face off against former friend Sky. The challenger has been a mainstay in the women’s division, revered for her ring IQ, charismatic persona, and ability to connect with the audience.

A master storyteller, Bayley's journey to this point has been defined by her evolution as a competitor, transitioning from a beloved underdog to one of the most nuanced characters on the roster. But the champion is known for her overflowing arsenal of high flying attacks, and that could prove too much for the challenger to handle on the Grandest Stage of Them all.