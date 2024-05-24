Ideal for those on a budget, or tight on time, delicious toasted sandwiches can be prepared and enjoyed in just minutes as a light lunch or a snack.

Delicious toasties!

While many think that toastie makers can only be used to create sumptuous grilled cheese sandwiches, so if cheesy fillings don’t float your boat –here are ten lesser known recipes that you can make in your sandwich maker.

Top 10 things you didn’t know you can make in your sandwich toaster

Chocolate Croissants – For delicious Parisian-style pain-au-chocolats, simply place two ready-made chocolate croissants into the moulds, cook for 3-4 mins and voila! Delicious homemade pain au chocolat in half the time.

Mini Sponge cakes – Place a heaped teaspoon of sponge mixture in both sections – here you can add a tsp of Nutella/ jam to add a sweet filling but make sure it is covered with more cake mixture to prevent the filling burning. Cook for 3-4 mins

Cinnamon cake – for a hint of spice, use cinnamon cake mixture to create delicious cinnamon buns. Place a heaped teaspoon of sponge mixture in both sections of the Sandwich Toaster and cook for 3-4 mins. Once cooled, cover with icing sugar

Gingerbread cakes – For Christmas and beyond, to create tasty gingerbread cakes, place a heaped teaspoon of ginger sponge mixture in both sections and cook for 3-4 minutes

Hash browns (from frozen) – cook for 6-7 mins - place two in each section of the Sandwich Toaster with a piece of smoked Mexican cheese in between for a more unusual savoury snack

Pastries Cover the bottom plate with ready rolled pastry, fill with mixture (i.e. stewed fruit/ feta and spinach, pasty mix) and cover with another sheet of pastry. Cook for 5-6 mins

Calzone – cover the bottom plate with pizza dough, fill with tomato puree, cheese and toppings of your choice (i.e. ham, salami, mushrooms, peppers). Cover with another layer of pizza dough and cook for 5-6 mins for calzone your mama would be proud of!