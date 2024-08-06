Not only is Pineapple delicious, but it is naturally high in Vitamin C and comes packed full of anti-oxidants. Even some tinned pineapples can be good for you. Choose one canned in its natural juice rather than sugar syrup.

Fresh pineapple

Eating more fruit in your diet is a great way to support a healthy diet and it can be as easy as adding pineapple to excite a curry or blended into your morning smoothie. Here are some reasons why you should incorporate pineapple into your diet:

Pineapple is super nutritious – pineapples are full of important nutrients that our bodies need everyday. Since it contains both Vitamin C and Manganese, pineapples are excellent at supporting a healthy immune system and building strong bones. Plus, the canning process opens the cell walls of the fruit’s flesh, meaning the nutrients are more readily available to our bodies.

Pineapple can be used as a natural remedy – Did you know pineapple is packed full of potassium, which is known to help ease the effects of a headache? Handy if you’ve been out late the night before or feeling a little under the weather

Canned Pineapple reduces food waste – as canned fruit is prepared, there’s absolutely no food waste in your kitchen. Del Monte® even offers canned Crushed Pineapple so that the best bits of the fruit aren’t wasted and the of course, canned packaging is recyclable too.

Canned Pineapple is quick and easy to use – when you’re pushed for time, preparing a meal from scratch can be time consuming, however canned Pineapple has been peeled and prepped for you, which means much less mess and fruity deliciousness is just one ring pull away

Skin Care – Thanks to all the nutrients and anti-oxidants found in pineapples, they’ve been known to increased collagen synthesis5, for a fresh and firm complexion so a great addition to your skin care routine – you’ll have your own golden glow in no time!

Aids digestion - Pineapple, being rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, stimulates a healthy digestive tract and can be great for your good gut bacteria, which helps you steer clear of bloating

Reduces muscle soreness – the enzyme bromelain, found naturally in pineapple, is known for its anti-inflammatory properties7 and is often used by athletes to help recover from training.

You can eat your five a day without breaking the bank – Canned pineapple is an inexpensive way of adding more fruit to your diet without compromising on the quality or nutritional value of pineapple.

Speeds up Wound Healing – The high Vitamin C content in pineapple helps heal wounds and injuries quickly – handy for all the adventurers out there.

Trendy Healthy Snacking – Being the most fashionable fruit of the year, pineapple makes a tropical, tasty and nutritious snack – perfect for summer and bang on trend!

by Charlotte Hough for www.femalefirst.co.uk

