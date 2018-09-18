Avocado fans, rejoice! We’re all obsessed with avocado and so it made perfect sense to devote a whole national day to the mighty fruit, right? This past Sunday was National Avocado Day, and we've decided to start some late celebrations!

And what better way to enjoy ourselves than with our pick of 5 of the best avo products out there right now?

Holy Moly Guacamole

Holy Moly Guacamole! This all-natural British guacamole brand is on a mission to provide the freshest guac that tastes just like homemade. Say goodbye to preservative-laden and artificial-tasting shop bought guacamole - Holy Moly uses only perfectly ripe avocados, as well as revolutionary High-Pressure Processing technology to ensure their guac stays fresh and delicious. Suitable for vegans and available in three mouth-watering editions, Holy Moly is the perfect alternative to prepping your avocado at home!

RRP: £2.75.

Available at: Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Ocado.

Sass and Belle Happy Avocado Clear Water Bottle

Why not use your fondness for avocados to do your bit to be kinder to the planet? At Sass and Belle, you can buy this gorgeous re-usable water bottle, and do just that. Covered in heart-warming happy avocados, this bottle will put a smile on your face and keep you on track with your daily water intake. 100% BPA free, this water bottle is the perfect accessory to stay healthy and as happy as the avocados on it!

RRP: £6.00.

Available at: Sass & Belle.

The Fresh Mask Sheet Avocado by It’s Skin

Dry skin, be gone! It’s Skin will save you with this cushion pulp sheet mask, formulated especially for dehydrated skin in need of some TLC. The Fresh Mask Sheet Avocado is packed with over 25 different vitamins and made with fresh natural ingredients, each mask soaked with serum to deliver maximum results. With winter just around the corner, this luscious mask will keep your skin nourished long after National Avocado Day!

RRP: £3.00

Available at: Beauty Bay.

Adolescent Clothing embroidered avocado t-shirt and shorts pyjama set

Perfect for cosy nights and lazy days, this cute PJ set is super versatile and looks fab too! Featuring a simple embroidered avocado detail, wearing these will showcase your avocado love in a chic and simple way. Pair the t-shirt with jeans for the ideal National Avocado Day outfit this Sunday to eat an avocado-filled brunch – imagine the Insta!

Available at: ASOS.

RRP: £16.00 (sale).

An Avocado A Day by Lara Ferroni

Channel your inner chef, with this lovely book that not only discusses all the wonderful health benefits of avocados, but provides over seventy avocado-related recipes. From smoothies to salads to soups to desserts – this book has it all! It includes beautiful photos throughout, so you’re sure to be inspired to whip up something delish.

Available at: Wordery

RRP: £11.98 (saving £5.01).

So what are you waiting for? Get celebrating your love for avocados!