Amazon Web Services has upgraded its AI image generator.

The tech giant's on-demand cloud computing platform has upgraded their artificial intelligence-based application and promised that the new version is a "powerful tool" that can help with design and variation.

In a blog post, AWS said: "We are announcing the general availability of the Amazon Titan Image Generator v2 model with new capabilities in Amazon Bedrock. With Amazon Titan Image Generator v2, you can guide image creation using reference images, edit existing visuals, remove backgrounds, generate image variations, and securely customize the model to maintain brand style and subject consistency. This powerful tool streamlines workflows, boosts productivity, and brings creative visions to life."

Some of the new features include Image Conditioning , which provide a reference image along with a text prompt, resulting in outputs that follow the layout and structure of the user-supplied reference.

The update also comes with an image guidance complete with colour palette that will allow graphic designers to "control precisely" the colour palette of generated images by providing a list of hex codes along with the text prompt.

Whats more, users will also be able to remove background from images containing multiple objects and tune the model to preserve a specific subject within the image.