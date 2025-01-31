Amazon has cut jobs from several departments.

The tech giant has got rid of a "small number of roles" within the company and while the company acknowledged that such decisions are "never easy" to make, they are imperative when it comes to progressing as a corporation.

Amazon spokesman Brad Glasser told Bloomberg: "These decisions are never easy, but they are necessary to help us move faster, increase ownership, and strengthen our culture while bringing our teams closer to customers. We are committed to supporting the employees affected during this transition."

Previously, CEO Andy Jassy reflected in a note to employees that there are "significant advantages" to them working on-site as opposed to from home.

He said: "When we look back over the last five years, we continue to believe that the advantages of being together in the office are significant. I’ve previously explained these benefits, but in summary, we’ve observed that it’s easier for our teammates to learn, model, practice, and strengthen our culture; collaborating, brainstorming, and inventing are simpler and more effective; teaching and learning from one another are more seamless, and teams tend to be better connected to one another."