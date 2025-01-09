The 'Shadow of the Colossus' film adaptation hasn't been abandoned, insists director Andrés Muschietti.

A movie based on the 2005 action-adventure PS2 game has been stuck in development for the past decade, and although the 'It' filmmaker is determined to get it made, he admits he would ideally need a whopping $200 million to pull it off, which is unlikely.

Speaking on 'La Baulera del Coso' on Radio TU, as translated by TheGamer, he said: "I'm not a big gamer, but Shadow of the Colossus seems to me a masterpiece and I played it several times.

"The film has been in development for 10 years and now the possibility of making it is opening up."

Explaining the financial challenges of making the film, he added: "Shadow of the Colossus is a cult game, but to make a good film, there is a studio that puts the numbers and says how much it is worth to give the director $200 million, $150 million, or $100 million.

"There are different versions of the film, and obviously, I want them to give me $200m, but this is another factor to take into account."

The film was first announced back in 2009 and went through several director changes before Muschietti landed the job.

Sony's 2022 'Uncharted' film had a budget of $120 million and managed to rake in $407.1 million at the global box office.