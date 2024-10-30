Electronic Arts (EA) CEO Andrew Wilson has said a second 'Apex Legends' won't be made.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson has said a second Apex Legends won't be made

The battle-royale - which was developed by Respawn Entertainment – has seen "lower player engagement" in the last quarter of 2024, though the publisher's boss has now insisted a sequel akin to 'Overwatch 2' or 'Counter-Strike 2' is not a good way to boost the franchise because second iterations of games have "almost never been as successful" as their predecessors.

During the company's recent investor's call, Wilson said: "What I would say is that typically, what we have seen – in the context of live-service driven games at scale – is the version two thing has almost never been as successful as the version one thing."

The boss added EA was aiming to continue "supporting the global player base" and wanted to "innovate in the core experience" 'Apex Legends' is known for.

He continued: "Anytime we call a global player community to have to choose between the investments they've made to-date and future innovation creativity, that's never a good place to put our community in.

"And so our objective will be to continue to innovate in the core experience, and you are seeing that from season-to-season now as our seasons get progressively bigger, and we're changing kind of key modalities at play within those seasons and then build additional opportunities for engagement in different modalities of play beyond what the current core mechanic delivers."