‘Apex Legends’ has dropped support for the Steam Deck due to the rampant cheating on the platform.

Apex Legends has dropped support for the Steam Deck due to the rampant cheating on the platform

Publisher Electronic Arts (EA) announced it would be making the Respawn-developed battle royale impossible to play on Linux OS - which is the software system that Valve’s console is built on - in order to maintain the title’s “competitive integrity” and battle cheaters.

In an update to the company’s website, EA wrote: “In our efforts to combat cheating in ‘Apex’, we've identified Linux OS as being a path for a variety of impactful exploits and cheats.

“As a result, we've decided to block Linux OS access to the game. While this will impact a small number of ‘Apex’ players, we believe the decision will meaningfully reduce instances of cheating in our game.”

The studio said Linux was an “attractive” operating system for players looking to get an unfair advantage against others, and added the software made cheats “harder to detect” for the studio.

EA did however emphasise players who access the game through Steam on Windows or any other PC-based platforms would not be affected by this ban.

While it will only impact “a small number of players”, EA said the decision to block Linux from the game would hopefully “reduce instances of cheating in [the] game”.