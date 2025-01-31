Apple's iPhone sales declined at the end of 2024 since its artificial intelligence feature rolled out

The sale of Apple iPhones has dropped

The U.S. tech firm's CEO Tim Cook said its new AI feature - which is supported on the company's newest devices - has helped boost sales in places where they were available.

However, it has been reported that there has been a 1 per cent loss in comparison to last year, taking sales to $69.1 billion.

Mr. Cook told investors on Thursday (30.01.25) that the company is investigating the dip.

He also has revealed that he plans to roll out Apple Intelligence to cover more languages in April.

The feature has come under fire as users and media outlets have claimed it has been providing inaccurate information in its summarised news headlines.

The BBC complained after it told some readers that the UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson murder suspect Luigi Mangione had shot himself.

After many complaints, Apple suspended the feature.

A spokesman told the corporation: "We are working on improvements and will make them available in a future software update."

Overall, the company's sales rose by 4 per cent to $124.3bn, which came from its computer sales, as well as its service business, such as Apple TV and Apple Pay.