Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Shams Jorjani wants the ‘Helldivers 2’ movie to feature “as many A-list actors as possible” - as long as the stars are promptly killed off.

Helldivers 2

The sci-fi shooter is due to make its way to the silver screen, and while no cast members have been announced yet, the Arrowhead boss hopes the ‘Helldivers 2’ film will include lots of big names - so long as they meet a quick and brutal end.

In a post on Discord, Jorjani wrote: “We’re all hoping for as many A-list actors as possible - as long as they all get killed violently immediately”.

This comes after Arrowhead CCO Johan Pilestedt confirmed the studio would be involved in the movie, but insisted the developer should not have the “final say” on the project because they are not “Hollywood people”.

Responding to a fan on X (formally Twitter) asking whether Arrowhead would be working on the flick, Pilestedt said: “The short answer is yes. The long answer is that we'll see.

“We are not Hollywood people, and we don't know what it takes to make a movie. And therefore we don't, and shouldn't, have final say.”

The ‘Helldivers 2’ movie was announced at Sony’s press conference at Creative Entertainment Vision (CES) 2025 earlier this month (07.01.25), with it being confirmed Sony Productions and Sony Pictures are set to collaborate on the film.