‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ was delayed to disprove Ubisoft’s “perceived inconsistency in quality”.

Assassin's Creed Shadows was delayed to disprove Ubisoft's 'perceived inconsistency in quality'

The action-adventure game was pushed back from November 2024 to February next year after some of the studio’s recent titles, like ‘Star Wars: Outlaws’, didn’t meet internal targets, and now the franchise's boss Marc-Alexis Coté has said the game was purposefully delayed in order to ensure the company met fan expectations.

The developer told Eurogamer: “Players can afford to be selective, choosing only the best, and they rightfully demand excellence.

”Ubisoft's portfolio has faced criticism in recent years for a perceived inconsistency in quality.

Players expect more polish, more innovation and deeper engagement from the games we release, and they're not shy about letting us know when they feel we have fallen short. This environment pushes us to do better and to be better.

“‘Assassin's Creed Shadows’ represents our opportunity to change that narrative, not just for ‘Assassin's Creed’, but I think for Ubisoft as a whole.”

Coté stressed the studio knew it only had “one shot” at exceeding expectations in what he described as Ubisoft’s “most ambitious and complex project yet”.

He explained: “Taking this extra time allows us to polish every aspect and set a new standard for the franchise, one that I hope will carry us forward for years.

“This decision reflects our commitment to delivering an experience worthy of our players' time and attention on day one.

“We believe ‘Shadows’ will shine as a true showcase of Ubisoft's talent and dedication, setting a new benchmark in quality for the franchise.”