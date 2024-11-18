Ubisoft has confirmed ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ won’t be getting a battle pass.

Ubisoft has confirmed Assassin’s Creed Shadows won’t be getting a battle pass

Recent rumours suggested the game launcher Animus Hub - which was previously known as ‘Assassin’s Creed Infinity’ - would come with optional paid rewards for all titles, including the upcoming ‘Shadows’, but the team behind the software has now insisted no such system exists and all of the rewards will be “entirely free”.

On the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ subreddit, the developers wrote: “It has come to our attention that inaccurate rumors have been circulating online regarding the upcoming Animus Hub (ex-codename 'Infinity').

“We wanted to take this occasion to clarify that: All the rewards available in the Animus Hub will be entirely free. There are no paid subscriptions or paid battle pass featured in the Animus Hub. Players will have access to regular content missions at no extra cost.

“We will unveil more details about it closer to the launch of ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’. Thank you!”

Ubisoft will also ditch its season pass model, which used to see two paid DLCs drop in the year after launch.

‘Shadows’ was initially due to release this month, but the studio pushed the game back to 14 February 2025 in order to disprove the company’s “perceived inconsistency in quality” after recent titles like ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ missed internal targets.