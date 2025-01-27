‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ protagonist will not have any classic assassin abilities.

Assassin's Creed Shadows protagonist isn't an assassin, associate game director Simon Lemay-Comtois has insisted.

The upcoming action-adventure title - which is being developed by Ubisoft - will follow the Black samurai as he finds his place in feudal Japan, and ‘Shadows’ associate game director Simon Lemay-Comtois has now revealed Yasuke will miss out on major abilities like Eagle Vision because the character “is not an assassin”.

Speaking with GamesRadar+, Lemay-Comtois said: “Yasuke is not an assassin, because the narrative makes sense that he is not.”

As well as the outsider, ‘Shadows’ will follow shinobi Naoe, and the game’s head stressed Ubisoft had to “always embrace” the differences between the two characters.

Lemay-Comtois added: “[It’s clear Yasuke] works with Naoe, but he's not an assassin, and he doesn't have to be.”

When asked specifically about whether Yasuke would have Eagle Vision, the director stressed the character wouldn’t because “he needs to not have it so you play different with him than you play with Naoe”.

While the ‘Shadows’ boss refused to give any details about the game’s plot, Lemay-Comtois teased Yasuke would be “much more involved in the story” than ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ character Barnabas - who also wasn’t an assassin - was in the 2018 title.

He added: “But he doesn't have to be an assassin, he has his own motivation and core beliefs that align with Naoe's, and off they go.”