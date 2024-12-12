‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ will include a ‘Canon Mode’ that will make all of the correct decisions for players.

Assassin's Creed Shadows

The upcoming action-adventure title - which is being helmed by Ubisoft - is set to include some role-playing-game elements to let players truly feel like protagonists Naoe and Yasuke, but ‘Shadows’ director Jonathan Dumont has now revealed gamers will be able to play the title in the canon way as the studio knows the “fan base is divided on branching dialogues”.

During a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, Dumont said: “Choices come more into play when recruiting allies and romance some of the characters.

“Since the fan base is divided on branching dialogues, we have incorporated an option called ‘Canon Mode’ which allows you to play the game with choices already made for you, to give you a choice free experience. Hope this makes it fun for everyone.”

Even if players are happy to embrace the branching dialogue tree and make their own choices, ‘Shadows’ will still conclude with a “single, canon ending”.

Associate narrative director Brooke Davies added: “The story of ‘Shadows’ culminates in a single, canon ending.

“That said there are many unique paths leading to this point, and in particular that will determine who is (and isn't) at your side along the way.”