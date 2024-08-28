‘Astro Bot’ creative director Nicolas Doucet has insisted there’s “no chance” the game will launch on the PS VR2.

The upcoming 3D-platformer - which is being developed by Team ASOBI and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment - will follow the lovable android Astro Boy on another Easter egg-filled adventure when it releases exclusively on the PlayStation 5 next week (06.09.24), though the title’s lead developer has now revealed Sony’s latest virtual reality headset is not a part of the game’s future.

When YouTuber MinnMax asked Doucet whether it was possible ‘Astro Bot’ would be available on the PS VR2 at some point, he bluntly replied: “No chance, it's designed for a different medium”, before adding: “It would be a different game.”

Ironically, the beloved PlayStation character debuted on the PS VR in 2018 with ‘Astro Bot Rescue Mission’, though has not been seen on Sony’s gaming headset line since.

‘Astro’ has become renowned for it’s many references to other PlayStation games such as ‘God of War’, ‘Uncharted’ and ‘Silent Hill 2’, though Doucet had said he “doesn't think it would be a problem” if Sony wasn’t a part of the franchise’s future because the series is a “very flexible I.P.”

He told VGC: “If, in the future, we had an adventure that was all ‘Astro’ and PlayStation wasn’t part of it, I don’t think that would be a problem. As long as the core elements and qualities of the game are great, then I think anything is possible.”