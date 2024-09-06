'Astro Bot' is reportedly set to get 15 additional levels.

According to VGC, 'Astro Bot' players will get 15 new levels as part of a post-launch DLC

After winning over critics before its release today (06.09.24), the 3D-platformer from Team ASOBI and Sony Interactive Entertainment is said to be getting a DLC with 10 challenge levels and 5 speedrun levels on the way.

VGC attended a studio visit last month ahead of the title's release where the extra levels were mentioned.

Over on Metacritic, 'Astro Bot' - a sequel to 2020's 'Astro's Playroom' - has landed an impressive score of 94 from critics.

User reviews are disabled for now, with the review aggregator site holding off for 24 hours, but it's already sounding like a huge hit.

"The website noted: "Please spend some time playing the game. Come back to review it starting at 12:00pm PST on Sep 7, 2024."

‘Astro Bot’ will be Team Asobi’s “biggest game [they've] ever made” according to the studio’s head.

The gaming company's head Nicolas Doucet promised the title marks “a new beginning” for the franchise, branding it a “really, really big game”.

He told Entertainment Weekly: “We wanted to make a big game.

“This is really about going up one notch — really several notches — and having Astro's big story. We call it ‘Astro Bot’ because we treat this as a new beginning. That's a really, really big game.

“I think for us, that's the biggest game we've ever made.”