‘Astro Bot’ has won the Game of the Year honour at this year’s Game Awards.

Astro Bot

The PlayStation platformer - which was developed by Team Asobi - bested ‘Black Myth: Wukong’, ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’, ‘Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’, ‘Balatro’ and ‘Metaphor: Refantazio’ to receive the accolade at last night’s (12.12.24) event.

Taking to the stage to accept the award, ‘Astro Bot’ director Nicolas Doucet said: “When I thought about why this game gave people joy and put smiles on their faces, it think it came down to the people making the game.

“When I think of the team, the amount of generosity they gave … they put the user first always, the kids especially. Because we had this huge, huge privilege to be potentially the first game to be in the hands of children.

“So, Team Asobi … from the bottom of our hearts, well done and thank you so much.”

Doucet paid tribute to Nintendo for inspiring the platformer.

He said: "I was a kid in 1989, I got a gray box and there was a game packed in — it was called ‘Super Mario Brothers’ and it was really, really great.

“I want to pay tribute to the company who really showed us innovation and quality consistently, and inspired us to make the game that we made.”

‘Astro Bot’ claimed four wins in total, taking home the honours for Best Game Direction, Best Family Game, and Best Action/Adventure Game on top of Game of the Year.