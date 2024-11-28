‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s ‘Secrets of the Spires’ DLC has been delayed after publisher Ubisoft found a “critical last-minute issue” in the update.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's Secrets of the Spires DLC has been delayed because of a 'critical last-minute issue'

The action-adventure title - which was developed by Massive Entertainment - was due to recieve the DLC today (26.11.24) but Ubisoft announced it would be pushing the expansion back to 28 November after finding a major problem with the content.

In a post on X, Ubisoft wrote: “We know many of you are eagerly awaiting this new adventure in the Western Frontier, and we apologize for this delay. Our priority is delivering a high-quality, enjoyable and memorable experience for all of our players.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to bring it to you as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm for ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’.”

‘Secrets of the Spires’ is the second DLC for ‘Frontiers of Pandora’ - after ‘The Sky Breaker’ released in July - and has been promised to include “epic aerial battles in the Spires of the Clouded Forest, a spectacular mountainous region of Pandora.”

‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ released in December 2023, and is canon to James Cameron’s sci-fi series.

The game takes place in between the events of the movie ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, with the time frame for the title specifically chosen to ensure ‘Frontiers of Pandora’ could “co-exist” with what was happening on the big screen.