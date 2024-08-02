‘Avowed’ has reportedly been pushed back to early next year.

The Xbox exclusive action-RPG - which is being developed by Obsidian - was due to release at some point before the end of the year, though The Verge’s Tom Warren has now claimed the studio is due to announce a delay to the game to allow “breathing room” for both the project and Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Despite the bad news, the industry insider emphasised the title was in “good shape”, and that the move to 2025 was “more a matter of wanting to give the game breathing room during very busy period for Xbox Game Pass”.

Warren noted ‘Avowed’ would have had to compete with juggernaut games like ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’, and ‘Dragon Age: The Veilguard’ - which are both expected to launch in November - if Obsidian chose to release the title at the end of 2024.

In June, ‘Avowed’s art director Matt Hansen revealed the title was in its “polish phase”, while game director Carrie Patel said the project was “looking fantastic” when she was asked about how confident she felt the game would meet its 2024 release window.

She told EuroGamer: “I'll say, just having come from the studio last week, the game is looking fantastic. The team is putting a lot of love into the polish. So we feel very good about 2024.”

Hansen added: “We’re in a polish phase. And that's such a satisfying place to be for us - and there's so many little things that we're like, ’Oh, yeah, we didn't think we'd be able to get to that!’”