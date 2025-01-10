Larian Studios’ CEO Swen Vincke has teased the company’s story “ain’t over yet”.

Baldur's Gate III

The studio is gearing up to release its final update to its critically-acclaimed RPG ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ later this year, and though Larian will be moving onto its next project once Patch 8 goes live, Vincke has promised the developer isn’t slowing down.

Responding to a YouTube documentary on X (formally Twitter) the Larian boss wrote: “[This has] got me all nostalgic - it really has been an incredible journey so far. But the story ain't over yet. Stay tuned.

“Going to try to skip the dark night of the soul moment though if you don't mind.”

Larian announced its final update to ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ Patch 8 in November, with the release set to bring cross-play, new subclasses and a photo mode to the game.

In a post to Steam, the studio penned: “Whether you’re joining PS5 players from your PC, or jumping into a game with Mac users from your Xbox, 'Baldur’s Gate III' multiplayer will soon feature full cross-platform progression, including cross-play - just as the gaming gods intended.”

As for the subclasses, Larian said there would be 12 coming to ‘Badur’s Gate III’ in Patch 8, including the Rogue Swashbuckler and the Sorcerer Shadow Magic.

The studio explained: “Patch 8 will introduce a new way to play your favourite class, adding one new subclass for each of the existing Bard, Barbarian, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Fighter, Monk, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock and Wizard classes in the game.”