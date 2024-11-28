‘Baldur’s Gate III’ is to receive cross-play, new subclasses and a photo mode in its next and final big update.

The award-winning RPG’s developer Larian Studios has revealed it will be releasing “one more major patch” for ‘Baldur’s Gate III’ in the new year, which will include some of fans’ most-requested features, such as cross-play between different players on Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Mac.

In an update on Steam, Larian wrote: “Whether you’re joining PS5 players from your PC, or jumping into a game with Mac users from your Xbox, 'Baldur’s Gate III' multiplayer will soon feature full cross-platform progression, including cross-play - just as the gaming gods intended.

“Once the update is live you’ll be able to invite your friends to join your cross-play lobby directly, regardless of platform and find available multiplayer lobbies with friends on other systems using the Larian Network.”

The developer added the update - which is officially known as Patch 8 - will bring 12 new subclasses to the game, such as the Rogue Swashbuckler and the Sorcerer Shadow Magic.

Larian explained: “Patch 8 will introduce a new way to play your favourite class, adding one new subclass for each of the existing Bard, Barbarian, Cleric, Druid, Paladin, Fighter, Monk, Ranger, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock and Wizard classes in the game.

“Expect new abilities, animations, VFX, summons and cantrips, and unique voiced dialogue lines for the Oathbreaker Knight with written reactivity for Oathbreakers, along with a touch of homebrewing on certain actions to enhance your role-playing experience.”

As for the new photo mode, the studio said the feature will include a “whole slew of options to let you customise and edit your in-game photography, with various levels of freedom depending on whether you're using it while adventuring, or during combat, dialogue, and cinematic scenes”.

Larian said it would begin stress-testing Patch 8 in “early January” next year, though didn’t provide an exact release date for the update.