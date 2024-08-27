Larian Studios is looking to "close the book" on 'Baldur's Gate III' with a final "cathartic" panel.

The developer behind the role-playing-game – which has won a handful of honours after it released last year, including The Game Award for Game of the Year – will be celebrating their work on the title at PAX West in Seattle, Washington this Friday (30.08.24), though has revealed the event will likely be the final time the team speak about the game before they turn their heads toward "what's next".

Taking to X, publishing director Michael 'Cromwelp' Douse wrote: "This’ll be a lively, cathartic panel, and probably the last time you’ll see the guys talk about BG3's development and we close the book and put our heads down for what’s next."

Fans shouldn't expect any major announcements however, as Douse said Larian wouldn't be revealing their next game "for a while".

Despite the title's success, Larian's CEO Swen Vincke had previously insisted the studio wouldn't be making a fourth 'Baldur's Gate' title because they wanted to work on new projects.

During an appearance at the Games Developers Conference in San Francisco earlier this year, he explained: "'Baldur’s Gate' will always have a warm spot in our heart. We’ll forever be proud of it but we’re not going to continue in it. We’re not going to make new expansions which everybody is expecting.

"We’re not going to make 'Baldur’s Gate 4' which everybody is expecting us to do. We’re going to move on. We’re going to move away from D+D [dungeons and dragons] and we’re going to start making a new thing."