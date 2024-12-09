Bandai Namco’s cancelled MMORPG ‘Blue Protocol’ has been given a new lease of life through ‘Star Resonance’.

Blue Protocol

The studio announced plans to pull support for ‘Blue Protocol’ in Japan and cancelled its Western release in August, but the game is set to be reincarnated through the upcoming ‘Star Resonance’ from Tencent-owned Shanghai Bokura Technology.

The company revealed the title would be set in the same universe as ‘Blue Protocol’ and would be “based on the world view” of the orignial title, but would come with a reworked storyline and gameplay.

Players in China will also get to experience ‘Star Resonance’ soon, as Bokura also revealed a closed beta in the country for Android and PC gamers was due to open soon.

While it has not yet been confirmed when ‘Star Resonance’ will release, ‘Blue Protocol’ will close its Japanese servers permenantly in January 2025.

At the time of the title’s cancellation, Bandai Namco - which was working with Amazon Games for ‘Blue Protocol’s global release - said it had shuttered the project after the developers concluded it woud “not be possible to provide a service that satisfies” players.

In a statement, Bandai Namco said: “We know there has been great anticipation for ‘Blue Protocol’ since the first announcement of the game.

“We wanted to deliver an experience that is like stepping into the world of anime, and we have been challenging ourselves to create a world where each and every player can enjoy adventures as the main character of the anime.

“We have worked hard to prepare for the release; however, we have come to the conclusion that it will not be possible to provide a service that satisfies all of you. We deeply apologise for the sudden announcement.”