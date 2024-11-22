‘Black Myth: Wukong’ director Feng Ji has teased there will be “some surprises” coming later this year.

Black Myth: Wukong director Feng Ji has teased there will be “some surprises” coming later this year

The RPG - which was developed by Game Science - won Game of the Year last night (21.11.24) at the Golden Joystick Awards, and the direct has now hinted that fans of ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ might be getting a DLC before 2025 comes to a close.

Taking to the stage to pick up the honour, Ji said: “Of course, you might have already completed our game.

“That’s perfectly fine too, Keep following us, and there might just be some surprises waiting for you later this year.”

Rumours of the title - which sold over 18 million copies in its first two weeks and became the second biggest game ever on Steam - receiving additional content started circulating when Bloomberg reported in September that Game Science had been working on a DLC.

Since then, more rumours have surfaced which suggested that the developer is planning to release the expansion to coincide with the Chinese New Year, which begins on 29 January 2025.

These reports of the possible extra content being added to ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ came after Game Science said at the launch of the game in August that DLCs and “non-pay-to-win in-game purchases” could release at some point in the future.