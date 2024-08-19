Hero Games and Game Science has requested coverage of ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ does not include any “feminist propaganda”.

Hero Games and Game Science has requested coverage of Black Myth: Wukong does not include any 'feminist propaganda'

The upcoming action role-playing-game - which Hero is co-publishing with Chinese developer Game Science - is due to release tomorrow (20.08.24), but the project may have stumbled into a major controversy after Hero’s marketing team requested content creators can’t use any “trigger words” in their coverage of the title.

In a leaked document, which was obtained by French content creator and journalist Benoit ‘ExServ’ Reinier and verified by Forbes reporter Paul Tassi, the company outlined its ‘Do’s’ and Don’ts’ for influencers who would be sharing their thoughts on the game.

The full list of ‘Dont’s read: “Do NOT insult other influencers or players.

“Do NOT use any offensive language/humor.

“Do NOT include politics, violence, nudity, feminist propaganda, fetishization, and other content that instigates negative discourse.

“Do NOT use trigger words such as ‘quarantine’ or ‘isolation' or ‘COVID-19’.

“Do NOT discuss content related to China's game industry policies, opinions, news, etc.”

Meanwhile, there is only one entry in the ‘Do’s’ category: “Enjoy the game!”

The title - which is inspired by the classical Chinese novel 'Journey to the West' - will launch tomorrow (20.08.24) on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.