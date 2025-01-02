Game Science head Feng ji has said ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ isn’t on Xbox yet due to optimisation issues on the Xbox Series S.

Black Myth: Wukong

The action-RPG released on PlayStation 5 and PC in August 2024, though hasn’t released on Microsoft’s platform yet as the Series S’s memory is proving a challenge for the developers to get the game to run well on the console, the studio’s CEO has said.

On the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Feng Ji - who is also known as 'Yocar' - said: “That 10G shared memory, I can't really get it without a few years of optimisation experience.”

It was first reported earlier in 2024 that the Series S’s limitations were the biggest factor in ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ staying off Xbox, though Microsoft later refuted these claims.

In September, a spokesperson for the company said: “As we have said before, we're excited for the launch of ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ on Xbox Series X|S and are working with Game Science to bring the game to our platforms.

“We'd prefer not to comment on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders but we can confirm that the delay is not due to Xbox platform limitations that have been raised to us.”

After its August release, ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ went on to become Steam’s most popular single-player game by peak concurrent users ever, and was nominated for Game of the Year at the 2024 Game Awards.