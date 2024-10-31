‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’ has propelled the series to half a billion global sales.

Publisher Activision Blizzard has revealed the newly-released first-person-shooter - which was developed by Treyarch, Infinity Ward and Raven Software - had the biggest launch the franchise has ever seen, and has enjoyed the highest number of hours and total matches played in ‘Call of Duty’s history.

Microsoft - which acquired Activision Blizzard last year for nearly $69 billion - reported ‘Black Ops 6’ has helped boost Xbox’s revenue by 61 per cent in the first quarter of this fiscal year thanks in part to the title being added to the platform’s subscription service Game Pass.

During an earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the title had been the “biggest ‘Call of Duty’ release ever”, and revealed its release has set a record for “Game Pass subscriber adds on launch day”.

The company’s boss also said the game had pulled in the most amount of PC players in the franchise’s history, and had significantly increased sales on PlayStation.

He said: “Unit sales on PlayStation and Steam were also up 60 per cent year-over-year.

“This speaks to our strategy of meeting gamers where they are by enabling them to play more games across the screens they spent their time in.”