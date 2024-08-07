'Diablo 4' won't get patch to "fix" a useful error.

Diablo 4

The hit game's fifth season - 'Season of the Infernal Hordes - has revealed a bug which has proven popular and beneficial to players in terms of upgrading gear with Legendary Tempering each season.

The system - which was introduced in the fourth season - lets players choose which boosts they want to attach to their gear, with these recipes initially meant to reset for the beginning of season five.

However, all of last season's Legendary Tempering recipes have remained, which has made levelling much easier for players.

Blizzard's global community development director Adam Fletcher has addressed the situation, and admitted while this wasn't "the original design or intention", the studio won't be punishing gamers.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "We are aware of the reports that new seasonal characters are having their tempering recipes carried over from their last seasons seasonal character.

"This isn't the original design or intention so I wouldn't expect this for future seasons but we are letting this one slide for Season 5."

One fan wondered how the bug could impact certain objectives - such as one requiring the player to "learn a recipe of magic or higher" - with recipes carrying over.

Fletcher added: "There are still new tempering recipes to be discovered this season for all classes."