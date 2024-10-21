Bloober Team has vowed to stick with the horror genre after finding success with the ‘Silent Hill 2’ remake.

Bloober Team has vowed to stick with the horror genre after finding success with the Silent Hill 2 remake

The studio has become renowned as one of the best horror studios in the industry, and now that the company has released its remake to Konami's 2001 survival classic, Bloober has insisted it won’t veer from the genre for its future titles.

Speaking with GameSpot, the developer’s co-director Wojciech Piejko said: “We gathered a team that loves horror.

“So I think, for us, it would not be easy to switch [to other genres], and we don't want to.”

While Bloober has found success with the ‘Silent Hill 2’ remake, the developer has been the subject of criticism through titles like ‘Layers of Fear’, ‘The Medium’ and ‘Blair Witch’ due to their lacklustre performance, though the studio has promised to “evolve” and move away from making “s****y” games.

Co-director Jacek Zieba said: “We want to find our niche, and we think we found our niche, so now we just - let's evolve with it.

"And how that happens is more complex, but it also happens organically in a way, like with ‘Layers of Fear’, people in the studio were like, 'Okay, we made some s****y games before, but we [can] evolve.”

Bloober is currently working on its new I.P. ‘Cronos: The New Dawn’, which the company hopes will be its “second punch” after ‘Silent Hill 2’ proved to be successful.

Zieba said: “Nobody believed we could deliver, and we delivered. That was a big honor, that we, as Bloober, could work with ‘Silent Hill’ and Konami.

“As horror creators, we love ‘Silent Hill’, like, I think, most horror fans [do].”