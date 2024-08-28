‘Blue Protocol’s global launch has been cancelled and the game will be shut down on 18 January 2025.

The live service-MMORPG - which was developed by Bandai Namco Studios and published by Amazon Games - was due to release worldwide after launching in Japan in June 2023, but it has now been confirmed by the former company that the title is being shelved after finding it would “not be possible to provide a service that satisfies players”.

In an update to its website, Namco wrote: “We have enjoyed a strong relationship with Amazon Games throughout the development of ‘Blue Protocol’, and both of our teams are disappointed that we will not be able to deliver the game to players around the world.”

The game - which was officially unveiled in 2022 - was in development since 2015, and would have provided players with an anime-inspired adventure experience that would have launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC in all markets next year.

The statement continued: “We know there has been great anticipation for ‘Blue Protocol' since the first announcement of the game. We wanted to deliver an experience that is like stepping into the world of anime, and we have been challenging ourselves to create a world where each and every player can enjoy adventures as the main character of the anime.

“We have worked hard to prepare for the release; however, we have come to the conclusion that it will not be possible to provide a service that satisfies all of you.

“We deeply apologize for the sudden announcement.”