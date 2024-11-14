Former ‘Borderlands 3’ creative director Paul Sage is working on a “secret multiplayer title” at Ruckus Games.

The developer - who had also served as creative director on ‘Elder Scrolls Online’ - is heading up the studio which is working on a co-op game that will see players “smash, grab and grow” as they battle against a mysterious force that attacked their heartland U.S. town.

In a statement, Sage said: “We want games where people have fun from the get-go.

“Games that are physical, joyous, and just a damn good time to be shared with others. We can’t wait to show you what we have in store.”

The title - which is also being worked on by other developers from the likes of Gearbox Software, Blizzard Entertainment, Epic Games, Riot Games and Monolith Productions - will feature “a large roster of playable characters and thousands of unique make-shift weapon combinations”, such as power washer that’s been modified into a flamethrower or a toaster that can shoot saw blades.

Ruckus said: “Take to the streets, destroy whatever you want, find cool new weapons and resources, and rescue NPCs to take back to your Hometown, a living centralized hub.

“Here you can customize, build, and upgrade over time allowing you to enhance your weapons and abilities to head out even stronger for another round of chaotic fun.”

The Texas-based company - which has raised $19 million in funding for the project led by ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ publisher Krafton Studios - added it wants to utilise “a community-centric development process that focuses on getting direct feedback from players from the very start”.