Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford has insisted ‘Borderlands 4’ isn’t an “open world” game.

Borderlands 4

The greatly-anticipated action-RPG is set to release this year, though the studio’s head has now emphasised to fans ‘Borderlands 4’ won’t be a wholly non-linear experience.

Responding to a fan on X labelling the title as “open world”, Pitchford wrote:”‘I wouldn’t use ‘open world’ to describe ‘BL4’ because the term comes with a lot of baggage that doesn’t apply. You’ll see.”

Even if ‘Borderlands 4’ isn’t strictly an open world game, the Gearbox boss previously teased the title would be “the most open and free” entry in the franchise’s history.

In an interview with Gamespot in December 2024, Pitchford said: “With ‘Borderlands 3’, with the idea of going to different planets, it was more compartmentalized. It felt a little less open and free.

“‘Borderlands 4’ is the most open and free ever.”

After the teaser trailer for the game was shown off at the 2024 Game Awards last month, Pitchford teased every scene in the video was “explorable and reachable”, though insisted the title wasn’t open world and would remain in line with the franchise’s more linear playstyle.

He explained: “So I will say one of the challenges with the term ‘open world’ is other games have done different things with that and there's things that we're doing that none of them have done.

“But there are things that we, specifically, don't do because we are ‘Borderlands’. And we care so deeply about combat dynamics and care so deeply about that moment-to-moment feeling.

“We craft this [universe]. Everything that unfolds has [a purpose].”