Bungie has confirmed development on its sci-fi extraction shooter Marathon is still 'on track'

The studio had gone nearly 18 months without providing any updates on the title - which is a reimagining of the company’s 1994 first-person-shooter of the same name - but ‘Marathon’ game director Joe Ziegler has insisted Bungie is still working on the project, and will reveal more details about it next year.

In an update video posted to the official ‘Marathon’ YouTube channel, the developer said: “In 2025, we're going to be expanding our playtests a little bit wider and wider. We’ll definitely let you know when that happens.”

While Ziegler admitted it was a “little early to show” more of ‘Marathon’, the director teased the maps have been coming together “in a really, really beautiful way”.

He said: “There's a variety of different things at different states inside of the game. Our environments are starting to come together in a really, really beautiful way. Some of the character models we've been iterating through, so they're coming together, but they're not fully there yet. It's a little early to show you all of it as one piece.”

Despite the video not including any gameplay from ‘Marathon’, it showed off some concept art from the game before Ziegler revealed two characters in development: runners codenamed ‘Thief’ and ‘Stealth’.

‘Marathon’ was initially due to release this year, though a previous report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier claimed the game was instead going to launch in 2025. However, Bungie are yet to confirm this.