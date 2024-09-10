'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' won’t offer early campaign access, Activision has confirmed.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released on October 25

In recent years, Activision has given those who pre-ordered a 'Call of Duty game' early campaign access, but this year the company has chosen not to do the same, according to a statement shared with Charlie Intel.

An Activision spokesperson stated the 'Black Ops 6' team is "fully focused on October 25th", so all content will be released at once.

The statement reads: "We are excited about all the game has to offer across Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies.

"This year, we made the decision to ensure the community gets to dig in to any and all modes that they want at the same time, so we are back to one massive global launch moment [on] October 25th.

"As such, there is no Early Access beat this year for Black Ops 6, just the countdown to launch."

This means any user cannot access any portion of 'Black Ops 6' before October 25 rolls around.